CTD arrests ‘wanted criminal’

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a wanted criminal during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Macchar Colony.

According to a spokesperson for the CTD, Deedar Hussain Jatoi was wanted by police of rural Sindh and the anti-terrorism court, Larkana, had also issued his arrest warrants. He was allegedly involved in various cases of terrorism and crime, including murder.

The suspect along with his companions was also wanted by the police for attacking the house of a businessman in Shahadatkot with a rocket launcher and the Sindh government had also announced a reward money for his arrest, the spokesperson said.

Road accidents

Two men lost their lives in road accidents on Thursday. According to the Mauripur police, a 24-year-old man, Raheel, son of Suleman, was riding a motorcycle when he was injured after being hit by a speedy car. He was taken to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Another man was killed in a road accident in Quaidabad. The body was taken to Jinnah hospital where it was identified to be that of 25-year-old Naseer Ahmed, son of Abdul Hameed.