BQATI urged governor State Bank of Pakistan to extend banking hours & open closed branches in view of economic activities.

Karachi: In a joint statement, Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI) President Naveed Shakoor and Patron In-chief BQATI Mian Muhammed Ahmed said that the post lockdown economic activities have started in the country and industrial and commercial activities are in full swing following SOPs, on the other hand It has been observed that; minimum banking hour services with minimum branches and bare minimum staff industrial and commercial consumers are facing lot of difficulties including waste of time due to rush in banks also this may lead to spread of virus among staff and customers due to rush in branches.

Mian Muhammed Ahmed said that the decision to reduce the branches and banking services hours with bare minimum staff was due to lock down and that time industrial and commercial activities had fallen somewhere around 20-25 percent, now lock down has over and economic activities have started in the country.

Keeping in view of current scenario, President BQATI urged Governor SBP to ensure uninterrupted supply of banking services and request that the Banking hours be extended as normal, also services be provided on Saturdays as well as closed branches to be opened.***