Third-degree blaze at SITE factory doused after 14-hour effort

A fire broke out on Thursday at a factory in the SITE area, which took 14 hours for the fire tenders to extinguish.

Reacting to the information, the fire brigade reached the site and started the extinguishing work. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, the blaze was a third degree fire and it started at 6am in the morning. Initially, eight fire tenders and one snorkel participated in the extinguishing work but later, more fire tenders were called from the Karachi Port Trust and Pakistan Navy.

The fire brigade said that they took around 14 hours to douse the flames. The spokesperson said that the fire had broken out at the sixth and seventh floors of the building. No loss of life was reported while the actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Another fire incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday at a plastic warehouse located near the Khyber Mohalla in Muhammad Khan Colony in Baldia Town. Reacting to the information, fire tenders were despatched to the site. The fire brigade said the blaze caused the roof of the warehouse to collapse and it also damaged the walls.

The firefighters controlled the fire in around one hour. The incident also caused losses worth millions of rupees. According to the owner of the warehouse, the fire had erupted on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. A heavy contingent of the law enforcers also reached the fire site to help the fire brigade. Police said that apparently, the fire had occurred accidentally and its actual cause is yet to be ascertained.