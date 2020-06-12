Govt urged to ascertain whereabouts of rights activist Idris Khattak

A large number of rights, civil society and political activists staged a protest demonstration on Thursday against the disappearance of a human rights defender and political activist, Idris Khattak, and demanded his safe recovery.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with demands for the early recovery of the rights activist, the protesters urged the government to take effective steps for his early recovery.

The Joint Action Committee, an alliance of civil society and political activists, organised the demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club.

Khattak’s whereabouts have been unknown for the past seven months since he was whisked away by unidentified men from the motorway near Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi

district.

Asad Iqbal Butt, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s vice-chairperson, said members of civil society and rights activists had been showing their concerns over Khattak’s physical and mental wellbeing. “Seven months have passed and the authorities have shown little sign of pursuing his case seriously despite the pressure from local and international human rights bodies,” Butt said.

“If there is any reason for proceeding against Khattak, it must be done in accordance with the law. If indeed there is evidence of any wrongdoing against him, it must be produced in a court of law and due process ensured,” he said.

Other speakers said that Khattak had worked with human rights organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch and was known for his progressive political views.

The protesters urged the government to extend full cooperation to the family of the missing activist to ensure his safe recovery. They said it was the duty of the state to ensure the protection of the citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations.

The speakers included the National Party’s central secretary Jan Buledi, academic Dr Riaz Ahmed, the Awami Workers Party Karachi’s secretary-general Khurram Ali, the National Trade Union Federation’s secretary-general Nasir Mansoor and rights activist Naghma Itqidar. Khattak’s daughter Talia Khattak spoke to the protesters online from Peshawar.