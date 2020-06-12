1,712 children under 10 diagnosed so far with covid-19: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that at present 1,712 children up to the age of 10 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the province.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Barrister Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, said some 12,490 women were had also contracted the viral disease.

He said the virus spread was at an alarming rate in the province, with its presence among children and elderly persons too. The adviser recalled that he on May 2 had informed the public for the first time that children in the province had also started contracting the coronavirus infection.

He appealed to the people having underlying health problems to observe home isolation on a compulsory basis. He said the people should venture outside of their homes only out for a necessity. “While being outside their homes, the people should wear face masks and observe social distancing.”