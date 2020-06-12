24 stolen bikes recovered

Rawalpindi: In a crackdown against criminals and motorcycle lifters, New Town Police busted four-member ‘Adil Gang’ and recovered 24 stolen motorcycles from them, the police spokesman said.

The detained culprits have been identified as Adil Farid, Muhammad Danish, Muhammad Arsalan and Qamar Basharat.

During the preliminary investigations, the accused confessed lifting bikes from New Town and other areas of Rawalpindi.

Police also recovered 23 motorcycles stolen from the limits of New Town Police Station and one from the jurisdiction of Banni Police Station.

Meanwhile, Kahuta Police arrested six persons for illegally running a petrol agency and also recovered 2,680 litres petrol from them.

SHO Kahuta Police Station revealed that the detainee culprits were selling petrol without any agency licence, subsequently police registered a case against them for illegally selling the petrol.