Karo Karo claims two lives in Thulh, Ghotki

SUKKUR: Karo Kari tradition of Sindh has claimed lives of two women. The shabby tradition has claimed hundreds of lives of women and men for variety of reasons covered under the shabby tradition which lets off the killers with small punishment and the women have to pay with blood. Many of times these crimes are hardly investigated but involve possession of land that the male relatives do not want to go to the female ones. On Wednesday, accused Asif Bangllani shot dead his wife Jamila accusing her of Karo Kari in the jurisdiction of Thulh. The alleged killer escaped while the police shifted the bod to the hospital.

In another similar yet shameful tradition, accused Esa Shar gunned down his Wife Mst: Zeenab in the limits of Raavanti Katcha, Ghotki. As always the husband is absconding and the police is reportedly conducting raids to recover the accused. The odious Karo Karo tradition has been outlawed under law and constitution but continues uninterrupted in the tribal areas of the country.