Chaudhry Shujaat for helping the poor

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain stressed the need to help the poor, deserving and white-collared people who cannot spread their hands before others.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said: “We should be afraid of Almighty Allah instead of coronavirus, please Allah for safety from this pandemic and lead our lives according to the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH), miracles take place only when Allah is pleased, example of this is my own life, my faith (Iman) is if Allah is pleased then everything gets right.

I am repeatedly advising all that this virus is a warning from Almighty Allah, we should also look inside our “greebans” and realising our mistakes should seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah. It is a matter to understand that the standard of power has changed in the whole world, atom bombs and missiles cannot kill this virus, claims of being powerful have withered away, my belief on this thing has been further strengthened that along with medicine, prayer is very essential because if Almighty Allah is pleased then everything gets right.”