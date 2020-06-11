Defence Minister Pervez Khattak terms PTI MPA’s death big loss to party

NOWSHERA: Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak termed the death of lawmaker Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel due to Covid-19 as a big loss to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and his constituency and said his services would be long remembered.

Speaking in his native Nowshera, he said he and his supporters and well-wishers have still not come out of the shock of this tragedy. Nowshera MNA Adnan Khattak and MPA Ibrahim Khattak and other local PTI activists were also present on the occasion. Defence Khattak Pervez Khattak that all decision in the PTI are taken through consultation and the family of late Jamsheduddin Khakakhel, who was a provincial minister, would be consulted while deciding the PTI ticket-holder for the by-election to be contested on the seat that fell vacant after Jamsheduddin Khakakhel’s death. Pervez Khattak said there was no truth in the social media that the PTI ticket has been decided already. He said he had wrongly and baselessly quoted about the decision for the award of the PTI ticket for the by-election as any decision to about it would be taken after consultation with Jamsheduddin Kakakhel’s family.