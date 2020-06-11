PPP MPA submits call attention notice

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nighat Orakzai on Wednesday submitted a call attention notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly secretariat.

In her call attention notice, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to ensure the availability of petrol. Nighat Orakzai said the artificial shortage of petrol and closure of filling stations had made the life of people miserable as they could not benefit from the decrease in the prices of petroleum products. She said the government seemed unable to provide petrol and ensure its availability to people.

She said the on the one hand petrol was not available while on the other hand taxes were being imposed in the budget, which would be an injustice with the people. The shortage of petrol, she said, had paralysed the entire government machinery, asking the authorities to find out a solution to the issue. She said the rush of people at filling stations had exposed the tall claims of the rulers.