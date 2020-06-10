Three-day online course for judo refs

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) Tuesday said that it has finalised the plan to conduct its educational activities through online platform during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Judo being a different sort of martial art cannot be competed individually. Thus observing the mandatory protocol we are going to organise an online course for the referees and judges from June 11-13,” PJF vice-president Masood Ahmed said in a statement.

The judo official said the course was aimed at keeping judokas abreast with modern trends as well as regulations of the game.

“Referee is one of the most important pillars of martial arts, hence we’ve decided to make a start with a course,” he said.

Meanwhile, PJF president Col Junaid Alam said that the online course would facilitate all the judo coaches, referees and technical personnel.

“This is in fact first step towards virtual learning and is expected to be disseminated down to the club level through the respective officials.”