Malik new SAARC CCI chief

LAHORE: Business leader Iftikhar Ali Malik will take over the charge of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI) president on June 30 for two-year term, a statement said on Tuesday.

SAARC CCI presidium virtual meeting held on June 6 decided to convene an online handing over and taking over ceremony along with a joint session of EC and GA of SAARC CCI, it added.

Malik, a seasoned businessman of Pakistan, has been associated with the SAARC CCI from its inception and served for regional integration and economic cooperation for 25 years.

He will be the third Pakistani to assume the presidency of the regional chamber.

Malik is chairman of the Guard Group, a Lahore-based conglomerate, involved in business of automobile filters, to leading brands in Pakistan, using as OEM parts.