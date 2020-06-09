Man gunned down in Nausharo Feroz

SUKKUR: One person was shot and killed after the unknown assailants intercepted his car in Kandyaro in Nausharoferoz on Monday. Police has taken into custody two suspects from Thari Mirwah in Khairpur. The deceased was identified as Khadim Pirzado who happened to be the brother of Ghulam Hussain Pirzado and husband of the Dr Gulshad Kalihoro. In another accident, a father and son duo were suffocated after falling into a open manhole at Sabzi Mandi near Bismillah town in Sukkur. The deceased were identified as 9-year-old Shabbir Ahmed who fell into the open manhole. Watching the son plunge into the manhold, his father Abdul Rasheed jumped in to rescue his son. Standing nearby the uncle of the child, Liquat also followed suit. However both the father and the son died, while the uncle was pulled out in unconscious state. All the victims belonged to Rojhan Jamali and were working as labourers in Sabzi Mandi Sukkur. The labourers protested against the incident and demanded registration of FIR against the city mayor and other relevant officials for letting the manholes remain without covers and the municipal authorities doing nothing about it.