‘Cops accused of raping married woman, released on payment of ransom’

SUKKUR: A married girl from Khairpur district has alleged that she was abducted and gang-raped by three police officials on the second day of Eid ul Fitr. The victim Shumaila and her husband Rahim Bakhash Dasti alleged that she was set free by the abductors after being molested continuously for five days and payment of hefty ransom amount. In a chilling revelation about police’s abuse of power, the survivor’s husband Rahim Bakhash alleged that they were returning from the house of their in laws in Nara village on the Eid day. On their way back they were stopped by a wagon from where policemen wearing uniforms forcibly abducted them and were taken to a house. Shumaila, according to their account was repeatedly harassed and molested by drunk men for five days who also beat her mercilessly. To add to torment, the captors demanded ransom for setting them free and had recorded the entire gruesome incident, the couple claimed. The couple identified police officials Altaf Khaskheli, Waseem Shar, Junaid, and Nisar as their tormentors. The police finally lodged an FIR No:68/2020 for rape and illegal confinement after the incident went viral. So far the police has managed to round up only two accused, while the other two accused are still at large.