Ulema support police drive to end honour killings in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The religious scholars in Lower Kohistan have pledged support to the drive launched by the district police to end killings of men and women in the name of honour.

“We appreciate police efforts to end the killings of men and women in the name of honour. We will sensitize the people about it,” Maulana Dildar Ahmad told the meeting attended by Ulema in Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan on Monday. The meeting was called by District Police Officer Salman Khan on the directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Qazi Jamilur Rehman.

Maulana Abdul Wadood, Maulana Ameez Khan, Maulana Didlar Ahmad, Maulana Kareemdad, Maulana Hadees Khan, Maulana Rizwan, Maulana Israr, Maulana Zahoor and Maulana Abbas attended the meeting.

“Killing a man and a woman on suspicion is a serious sin and those involved in such a heinous crime are liable to be punished under Islamic injunctions,” Maulana Kareemdad said.

District Police Officer Salman Khan said that DIG Hazara, Qazi Jamilur Rehman had directed him and district police officers of Upper Kohistan and Kolai-Palas to launch a special drive against honour killings. He asked the Ulema and religious scholars to create awareness among people about the honour-related killings in the Friday sermons.