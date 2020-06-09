Petition against shortage of petrol

GUJRANWALA: Additional Sessions Judge Abdul Rahman on Monday summoned the DC and other administrative officers to appear before the court to submit their reply regarding shortage of petrol in the district on June 9 (today).

Earlier, District Bar Association president Mohsin Yaqoob Butt had filed a petition in the court against the administrative officers and owners of petrol companies seeking action against them. The applicant alleged in his petition that the government had issued a notification to reduce the prices of petroleum products a few days ago but the DC and other administrative officers of the district failed to exercise their powers properly which allowed the owners of petroleum companies and filling stations to create artificial petroleum crisis and looting the citizens by selling the petrol on high prices. The court had issued notices to the DC, AC City and AC Sadar to appear before the court to submit their reply on June 9 (today).