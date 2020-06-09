BISE accused of summoning all staff on duty during pandemic

LAHORE: A number of employees of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore have accused the board’s administration of calling in the entire staff on duties during corona pandemic in violation of government’s instructions.

Talking to The News, the employees alleged that since the government had announced promotion policy for students, a number of students also used to visit the board office for queries in this regard as well as other issues related to the board.

However, talking to The News, BISE Lahore Chairman Prof Riaz Ahmed Hashmi said the board was strictly following government’s SOPs and no public dealing was allowed.

He said that the BISE Lahore like other boards of the province had gigantic task of marking Class 10 papers and make preparation for promotion of students as announced by the government. He added it was not possible to perform these tasks by skeleton staff only. He said all precautionary measures were being taken for safety of the staff. "We have to prepare the results and complete arrangements for promotion of students," he added. Prof Hashmi said the notification for skeleton staff had expired and presently there was no such restriction by the government.