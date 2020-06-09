‘Dutch embassy open for business’

Islamabad: Ambassador of the Netherlands Wouter Plomp has said that both the Netherlands and Pakistan enjoy excellent relations.

In a twitter message, he said economic ties between the two countries are progressing steadily. He said in last year they participated in many trade exhibitions and trade missions for which they were grateful to government of Pakistan for making all our efforts successful. He said as we know COVID-19 has hit us hard. We at the embassy are strictly observing all SOPs which mean we will continue working from home. While working from home we are still open for businesses. He said they had a strong economic team at the embassy which was there to assist all those seeking any information regarding busi­n­esses. “We continue to meeting with Pakistani companies online in order to listen to their concerns”, he added.