Petrol shortage irks people in Jhang

JHANG: People have shown concern over shortage of petrol and diesel in the city.

The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) filling stations, however, continued supplying petrol and diesel to the consumers, but only in small quantities of one or two litres due to short supply. Queues were seen outside the petrol pumps due to severe shortage of petrol in the city.

On the other hand, the district administration officials claimed that action was being taken against those filling stations of the city involved in overcharging and violation of the code of conduct enforced by the government and the OGRA. They told media that oil supply from the main depots had started increasing and the oil crisis would be ended soon.

‘CORONA SITUATION UNDER CONTROL’: The district health administration has said that the corona situation is totally under control as no corona tested positive patient is admitted to the hospitals till on Sunday.

The official spokesman said that the total number of corona positive patients had increased to 36 from 23 during the week. He told that out of total 36 corona positive patients, 31 patients had been quarantined at their homes and they were stabled while the remaining had been shifted to different hospitals.

corona SOPs: DC Tahir Wattoo along with DPO Dr Ghias Gul on Sunday visited different markets to ensure implementation on the corona SOPs and the lockdown.

The officers visited Shaheed Road, Yousaf Shah Road, Ayub Chowk, Session Chowk and other areas of the city and discussed with the traders and shopkeepers to run their businesses during specific timings and to follow the SOPs enforced by the government to save public from coronavirus.

The DPO urged the public that their lives were very precious and they should impose restrictions at their own level to prevent themselves and others from coronavirus. The DPO asked the transporters and terminals staff that only those vehicles could be allowed on the roads when their passengers and bus staff would wear masks and follow the corona SOPs.

MOCK EXERCISE: The Rescue 1122 district team on Sunday conducted a mock exercise at Trimmu Barrage in connection with preparations to cope with any possible flood situation in the district. The officials of the education, health, civil defence, agriculture, veterinary and other departments participated in the mock exercise. The rescue personnel demonstrated how to shift people from flood-hit areas to safe places. The rescuers also set up an emergency control room, medical camp and flood relief camp besides holding training sessions for the personnel of allied departments and the general public at the mock exercise site.