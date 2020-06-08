Adviser says Sindh govt takes uneven stands at various forums

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir on Sunday accused the Sindh government of taking contradictory stands at different forums.

It may be mentioned here that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led Sindh government has been at add with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-headed federal government over the measures to fight the coronavirus.

Briefing the media at the Civil Secretariat Itlaa Cell, he said the Sindh government gets maximum time for discussion at the meetings of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) which is chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The adviser believed the Sindh government starts unwarranted criticism of the federal government after attending the NCC meetings. Ajmal Wazir suggested to the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to focus on the Sindh province instead of worrying about the KP as the recovery rate from coronavirus is better in KP than Sindh. “The coronavirus cases are being reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in accordance with World Health Organisation guidelines. The bodies of those who die of coronavirus are now being handed over to families. In the case of coronavirus positive results after the death, such bodies are included in coronavirus [victims] list” the adviser explained.

Ajmal Wazir said that Covid-19 cases were not being concealed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that initially, coronavirus testing capacity in the province was only 20, which has now been increased to 2,800, per day. The adviser said seventh consignment of safety equipment has been provided to 49 hospitals of the province to equip the staff fighting against Covid-19 pandemic. He said the safety equipment consist of: 52,315 N-95 masks, 26522 KN-95 masks, 485 D-95, 430000 masks provided along with 7925 protective suits,18244 surgical gowns, 21185 caps, 21000 shoe covers, 10330 pair of surgical gloves, 3475 face shield and 1135 protective goggles. Of the flour crisis, the advisor said the district administration was taking action against those who were creating artificial shortage of the commodity in the province. He said that both district administration and food department were taking stern action against those who sell flour at higher rates.Ajmal Wazir claimed similar operations were being carried out across the province against artificial shortage of petrol and non-compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Ajmal Wazir said the crackdown had been launched against the violators of SOPs.

A total of 33,001 inspections have been carried out across the province where a total of 3,553 businesses have been fined and 811 sealed. He said that the Department of Agriculture, Relief and district administrations were working to eradicate the locusts in the province.