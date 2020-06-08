close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
June 8, 2020

CM Punjab condoles death of minister’s mother

Lahore

A
APP
June 8, 2020

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief over the death of the mother of Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez. The CM, in his condolence message issued here Sunday, expressed his heartfelt sympathies and grief with the bereaved family. He prayed that Allah, The Almighty, rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the grieved family.

