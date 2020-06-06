Court summons Shahbaz, Hamza on 11th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday summoned NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on June 11, both accused in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The court directed Shahbaz to appear before the court. Before that, Shahbaz had been granted exemption from personal appearance due to medical reasons. Hamza was not produced before the court due to Covid-19 reasons.

In this case, the indictment of Hamza is still pending and he is likely to be indicted on the next hearing.

As per the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, the NAB has accused Shahbaz Sharif of misuse of authority. Hamza has been charged for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills to get constructed a drain facilitating his mill out of the public money in Chiniot. Then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of the drain. It has been learnt that the NAB could file another reference against Hamza and Shahbaz related to the construction of a bridge to allegedly facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Earlier, the NAB had grilled Salman Shahbaz, but he left for the United Kingdom and never returned to join investigations.