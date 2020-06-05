Wheat misappropriation: NAB orders inquiry against Ghotki, Malir food controllers

KARACHI: Another major breakthrough has been made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur investigating the misappropriation of wheat in Sindh.

Main accused of misappropriation of 11,403 ton wheat Hareshmal has been arrested, according to a NAB statement. Hareshmal as a government contractor of Sindh Food Department misappropriated Rs39 million worth of wheat during transportation from Ghotki to Karachi.

The NAB statement said an inquiry was authorized against District Food Controller (DFC) Ghotki Rahol David, District Food Controller (DFC) Malir Muhammad Alim, Hareshmal and others on allegations of misuse of authority, misappropriation of wheat crop of 2017-18.

According to the statement, in 2018 around 11,403 ton wheat had gone missing during transportation from Ghotki to Karachi and the contract for transport of wheat was awarded to Hareshmal. NAB Sukkur has started a crackdown on the floor mills owners, transporters and Sindh Food Department officials for alleged misappropriation of wheat and in this regard, the NAB Sukkur office has authorized nine inquiries in last month (May 2020) against the Sindh Food Department officials on allegations of misappropriation of wheat stock available at Provisional Reserve Centers (PRCs).

The bureau has recovered billions of rupees as plea bargain from the floor mill owners, who misappropriated the wheat stock. The NAB statement added that according to the official record of Sindh Food Department, the accused lifted 48,770 ton wheat from Ghotki’s warehouses but misappropriated 11,403 ton on its way to Karachi.

Hareshmal is involved in additional misappropriation of government wheat stock of Rs116 million being a partner to M/s Bhitai Flour Mills Sukkur along with another partner Muhammad Ibrahim. Hareshmal is also the owner of Sukkur flour mills and Dilbar flour mills where during raids conducted by NAB Sukkur, Rs165 million worth of wheat was found misappropriated. He opted for plea bargain (PB) under the NAB laws and deposited 40% of his liability, concluded NAB statement.