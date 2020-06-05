Woman attempts suicide after killing two daughters over domestic issue

MUZAFFARGARH: A woman attempted suicide after killing her two minor daughters over a domestic dispute at Bhinda Merbaan of Jatoi tehsil.

Samina Bibi consumed black stone (Kala Pathar) and also gave it to her minor daughters Dua Zahra and Ayat Zahra. As a result, the two children died on the spot while their mother was hospitalised. The police have started investigation.

Call to review corona policy: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) local chapter has demanded the government review the policy adopted on coronavirus emergency after holding consultation with health professionals as a large number of the doctors and paramedics have contracted the disease while extending health services to the patients. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the PMA office-bearers said that all doctors and health professionals were on higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.

It appeared to be an alarming situation for the government and needed to evolve concrete strategy to meet the pandemic with the help of health professionals, they added.

They demanded the health ministry to ensure provision of precautionary kits and also provide them health allowance as it would encourage them to help the needy patients attentively. Meanwhile, Grand Health Alliance held an emergency meeting with regard to emergence of critical situation at Nishtar Hospital. Trade unionists including Ashraf Saqi, Rukhsana Anwar, Hafiz Shehzad, Adnan Leghari, Maqbool Ahmad, Tahir Saleem and other prominent leaders attended the meeting.