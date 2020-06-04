CM orders price stability in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to take every administrative step to stabilise the prices of essential items in the province. He issued this direction while presiding over a meeting at his office here Wednesday. The meeting took stock of different matters, including the provision of wheat to KP Province and stabilisation of prices of essential items.