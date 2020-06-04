close
Thu Jun 04, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2020

CM orders price stability in Punjab

Top Story

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to take every administrative step to stabilise the prices of essential items in the province. He issued this direction while presiding over a meeting at his office here Wednesday. The meeting took stock of different matters, including the provision of wheat to KP Province and stabilisation of prices of essential items.

