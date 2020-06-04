Indian troops martyr 3 more Kashmiris in IOK

SRINAGAR/UNITED NATIONS/ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) Wednesday raising the number of the martyred youth to 18 since Monday.

The troops martyred the three youth during a cordon and search operation in Kangan area of the district. The troops after sealing all the entry and exit points of the area are conducting door-to-door searches.

The troops during military operations martyred two youth in Saimoh area of Pulwama district yesterday and thirteen others in different areas of Poonch and Rajouri districts on Monday.

Meanwhile, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stands for avoiding steps that would escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, his spokesman said Tuesday, when asked about New Delhi's repeated violations of the Line-of-Control (LOC) in the disputed Kashmir region.

"The Secretary-General's basic message has always been for all and every party to avoid anything that would escalate tensions," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question at a virtual news briefing in New York.