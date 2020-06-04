close
Thu Jun 04, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2020

DEO dies of corona

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2020

LAHORE: Dr Afzaal Hussain, District Education Officer (DEO) Lahore, died of coronavirus. In a press release, the employees, including CEO of District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore Pervaiz Akhtar while expressing condolences with the bereaved family have expressed their grief over the demise of their colleague and prayed for the departed soul.

