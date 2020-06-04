Cost of PA session venue very low: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi presided over a meeting of Business Advisory Committee held on video link here on Wednesday.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi informed the committee that it was not possible to hold the session in the Assembly building under the SOPs as such alternate venue was arranged, quotations were got from Aiwan-e-Iqbal and two private hotels. Cost was very high in Aiwan-e-Iqbal due to inadequate arrangements.

A private hotel was chosen whose cost was very low as compared to the other two venues and this place was very appropriate as it was located near the assembly. He said MPAs reach there on foot, assembly parking and offices are very near to the venue.

He said he will try for further cut in the bill which will be made at the end of the session. We have got the third hall from the hotel management totally free for the sitting of the treasury and opposition members, he said and added that statements have started pouring in even before the session that cost will be very high, if the assemblies are locked then there will be no cost at all.

He advised all members in view of the SOPs of the session that they should come after getting their corona tests, use of facemask will be mandatory and all members will sit on their allocated seats.

Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, MPAs Samiullah Khan, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Khail Tahir Sindhu, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Muhammad Moavia, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak and Rai Mumtaz, opposition members appreciated the efforts of the speaker and said it is very welcome step to hold the budget session at such low cost. During the meeting, it was also emphasised that the new assembly building should be completed at the earliest.