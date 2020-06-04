70kg hashish seized, 20 arrested in Swabi

SWABI: The police here on Wednesday claimed to have seized 70 kilogram of hashish and arrested 20 drug pushers in the last two days in various parts of the district.

Speaking at a press conference here, District Police Officer Imran Shahid said a crackdown was conducted across the district to tighten noose around the drug pushers.He added that lady constables and members of the Elite Force also part in the action.The official said that the 20 persons belonging to different areas of the district were arrested during the crackdown. He said that cases were also registered against the accused.Imran Shahid said that 70 kilogram of hashish was seized during the action.