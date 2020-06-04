Workers renew demand for release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rahimdad Khan on Wednesday condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for detaining Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year old property case.

Addressing the protesting workers of Jang group outside their offices, he termed unjust the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who is Editor-in-Chief of the biggest media group in the country.

The former senior minister said the government did not fulfill the legal requirements before making the arrest.Terming the arrest attack on press freedom and victimization of the media houses, he said the national and international media organizations had condemned the arrest. He said the PPP always supported media workers and would stand by them against illegal decisions of the rulers.

The government, he said, wanted to suppress voice of the independent media and convey a message to others to toe its line.He said the PPP condemned pressure tactics of the government against media workers. He added that the government was harassing and suppressing voice of independent media.

The PPP leader said media played the role of a mirror but the rulers instead of improving their performance wanted to smash the mirror to hide their incompetence.Rahimdad Khan said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should have investigated the mega corruption scandals including the Malam Jabba land scam, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit projects.

The workers carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman urged the government to release their editor-in-chief forthwith.They also chanted slogans against the government and the NAB and vowed to continue the protest till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him.The protesters said the government would not be able to prevent the journalists from speaking the truth. They added the people had the right to have access to information and the government cannot deprive them of their constitutional right.