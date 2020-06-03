Production orders issued for Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has issued production orders for Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif for the upcoming budget session commencing from June 5. Hamza will be able to attend the PA session after the issuance of the orders.

The PA session this time will take place at a local hotel instead of the PA building due to corona as it is hard to ensure a proper distance amongst legislators in the Punjab Assembly due to lack of space. PA comprises 371 seats and one member, Chaudhry Nisar, is yet to take oath.