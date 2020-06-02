People dying of virus: Govt suffering from ‘Nawaz syndrome’, says Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has alleged that people are suffering and losing their lives to coronavirus due to government incompetence, criminal negligence and apathy.

In a number of tweets, while sharing a news item about worsening coronavirus situation in Lahore, Maryam said that in this situation, the government continued to incurably suffer from Nawaz Sharif ‘syndrome’. She termed it a classic and incorrigible case of highly misplaced priorities.

“While people are suffering & losing their lives not only to corona but to unprecedented & unbelievable incompetence, criminal negligence & apathy, the govt continues to incurably suffer from Nawaz Sharif syndrome,” Maryam tweeted.

While addressing the rulers, the PML-N leader said: “He (Nawaz) walks because of strict advice from his doctors but you talk to cause distraction from the ongoing and impending disasters.” Maryam also advised the government to get down to work, saying “if you know how it is done”, or “get help if you don’t.”