Five die as van overturns in Sheikhupura

ISLAMABAD: Five people, including three women and two children, were killed and 10 others critically injured when a van overturned on Sialkot Motorway in Sheikhupura on Sunday. The van had a total of 15 passengers and it was coming from Multan, quoting police, a private news channel reported. The accident took place because of a tyre burst, a rescue officer said. Ten passengers were critically injured. They were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.