Tue Jun 02, 2020
Brilliance

Newspost

 
June 2, 2020

This refers to the news story, 'Food secretary removed over wheat, sugar crises made PPRA chief' (The News, May 31). I admire PM Imran Khan for this bold and innovative step. He has found the best way of getting rid of corruption: remove the culprit from one post and give him another lucrative one!

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

