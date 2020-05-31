‘Business centres violating Covid-19 SOPs be sealed’

Islamabad: Founder of Islamabad Chamber for Small Traders and former President ICCI Shahid Rasheed Butt on Saturday said a large number of masses and the businesspersons seem unconcerned about precautionary measures that is resulting in the spread of coronavirus.

Expressing grief on the rising number of virus-related cases, he said that carelessness on the part of masses and businesspersons is intolerable, as they have no or little regard for the SOPs.

In a statement issued here today, Shahid Rasheed Butt said that casual attitude of the public will force the government for another lockdown which will add to the miseries of masses.

He said that majority of the shopkeepers seems to be more concerned about their business and profit and less worried about the safety of their employees and customers.

Traders are not wearing masks and gloves while disallowing the employees to observe SOPs which is very worrying, he noted.

The business leader said that the retailers should not entertain customers not wearing masks while the government should immediately seal shops where SOPs are being violated.

People need to understand that if we do not follow the precautionary measures the situation may become worse as the disease can spread rapidly, he warned

Similarly, he said, heavy fines should be imposed on traders as well as people who are less concerned about the safety measures endangering their lives and that of others.

He said that the government should take serious note of the situation and launch an action otherwise the coronavirus will add to the plight of masses and push the country into an unmanageable crisis.