PKF to organise online Karate Kata tournament

KARACHI: Keeping in view the dangerous Covid-19 pandemic, which has rocked the whole world, Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) plans to hold online Karate Kata event in near future.

“As the world is going through these unprecedented times, people from all walks of life are in the process of re-thinking new solutions. This global pandemic has transformed our work and life routines making things like digital meetings, virtual events, online learning, webinars, instagram and Facebook Lives and all E-Platforms a new normal,” PKF said on Saturday.

“Global sports fraternity is also trying its level best to deal with this difficult time through innovative means. In compliance with the strategic guidelines provided by the Pakistan Olympic Association, World Karate Federation and social distancing SOPs of Pakistan Sports Board, PKF is getting ready to launch a range of online activities. The objective is to engage the national karate family so that we can stay connected and active in these difficult times,” the federation said.

“E-Karate KATA Tournament is the first step in this regard in which fighters from across the country will be involved. This online event will serve as a platform where all stakeholders will be actively engaged. Athletes will get the motivation to train and prepare themselves for the event, coaches and officials will be engaged in the process of scoring and evaluation,” PKF said.

It added that athletes will record their kata as per the video recording guidelines prepared by the Referee Commission whereas judges will score by viewing the videos at an online platform created by the organising committee.

The event is planned to take place at club, district, provincial and national levels.

“An organizing committee and sub-committees have been constituted for the successful conduction of the event. Marketing campaign of the tournament will begin by the June 11 and following tagline and hashtags will be used to spread awareness locally and globally,” the PKF said.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has already tested its hands by organising online National Taekwondo Poomsae Championship recently. Some federations are also putting their heads together how they could resume their activities under the IOC and International Federations (IFs) guidelines.