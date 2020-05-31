BIEK to reopen offices tomorrow

Following the instructions of the Universities and Boards Department, the administration of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Karachi (BIEK) has decided to open its office on Monday.

The circular issued by BIEK chairman Prof Inam Ahmed reads that that board officials have been directed to restart offices with minimum essential staff and as per the advisory suggested by the provincial health department.

Two sections of the board, administration and examination, will start working with minimum workforce for carrying out important and pending tasks. However, the circular further reads that staffers and officers would keep their mobile phones on for 24 hours a day and they will not leave the board office without prior approval of the competent authority.

The heads of sections, the secretary and controller of examinations have been asked to ensure their presence in their respective offices from 10am to 4pm in working days from Monday to Thursday.