ANP to reopen offices

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has announced reopening its offices from Monday and resumed the party activities by following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The decision was taken at a meeting of a meeting of ANP at the Bacha Khan Markaz with its provincial president Aimal Wali Khan in the chair. The meeting decided to open the markaz and other offices while following the SOPs.

The meeting said that observing new SOPs, the party activities would be resumed and the offices would be reopened. “Handshaking would not be permitted at the offices. No one without facemasks and gloves would be allowed to enter the offices,” said a communique issued after the meeting. The gathering of more than five persons would not be allowed while important meeting would be held through video conferencing. It was also decided that guest would not be served with food and irrelevant persons would not be granted entry into the premises of the markaz.