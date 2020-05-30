PM has left nation on mercy of COVID-19: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Friday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of leaving the entire nation on the mercy of COVID-19 and locusts.

“The PTI has come into power as a destructive force in Pakistan and due to failed economic policies of this government, the country's economy is on the verge of annihilation,” said the PPP Information Secretary Dr Nafeesa Shah in a reaction to criticism of the government spokesmen on the PPP.

Dr Nafeesa Shah said that Information Minister Shibli Faraz is trying to hide inabilities of Imran Khan by criticising the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PPP leader said the decisions of the federal government were a cause of concern. She said that according to reports testing for COVID-19 is not up to the mark and measures are not being taken for controlling the disease. “Locusts are playing havoc for the growers all over the country. The selected government is in confusion as usual on locusts issue,” she said.

Dr Nafeesa said there is different statement of ministers about lockdown as on one hand Dr Zafar Mirza says that there may be a need of lockdown and on the other, Shibli Faraz says that there will be no lockdown. She asked the government to stop playing with the lives of the people of Pakistan.