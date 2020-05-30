Two dead in Gujranwala accidents

GUJRANWALA: Two persons were killed in separate accidents at Kangniwala and Rahwali on Friday. Reportedly, an unidentified youth was crossing railway lines when a train arrived and crushed him under its wheels. In another incident, an unknown man died when a truck hit him to death when he was crossing the GT Road near Kot Shahan.

DISTRIBUTION OF FINANCIAL AID BEGINS AGAIN: After Eid holidays, distribution of Rs 12,000 to poor families has been started again under the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme. Divisional Focal Person/Additional Commissioner Coordination Afzaal Qamar Warraich told that under the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme, 344,845 poor families of Gujranwala Division had so far been received payment of Rs 12,000 per family as financial assistance under a total relief package of more than Rs 4 billion. On the special instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the divisional and the district administration had made adequate arrangements to give financial aid to the poor families amid Covid-19 scenario, he added.