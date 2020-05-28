Third time lucky

I was confused to read the news that PM Imran Khan has announced that it is time to build the Bhasha Dam. This project was first launched by Gen Pervez Musharraf in 2007. He allocated funds for this project and Wapda started acquiring land. However, the project never saw the light of day. After his exit from power, the new government shelved the plan.

Later, in 2013, the PML-N government decided to resurrect this project and yet again funds were allocated to build the dam, and funds were allocated. Wapda once again started work on the newly-named Diamer-Basha dam, but the government failed to acquire the land. Now, yet again the current government, which has a dismal record of achieving anything, has allocated billions for the Diamer-Basha dam. I hope and pray the third time's a charm and the project moves ahead in full force.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad