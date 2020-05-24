Crowded markets, bazaars make social distancing ineffective

MULTAN: Fully packed small and big markets and bazaars have made social distancing ineffective while Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are difficult to follow during the Eid shopping, revealed a survey.

The News conducted a survey on Saturday to assess violations of corona SOPs during the Eid shopping and found that traders and shoppers had failed to follow the coronavirus safety protocol. However, no market could be sealed in the city for blatant violations of Covid-19 guidelines introduced by the government before easing the lockdown on May 9.

The congested and narrow alleys in walled city were found fully packed with female crowed and kids because of bangles market located in the area. No corona SOPs were found to follow by visitors. Only few people were seen wearing masks during the Eid shopping.

The crowded markets and shops in the busiest and most popular shopping areas, including Gardezi Market in Gulgasht area, Hussain Agahi Chowk Bazaar, Kaley Mandi, Bangles Market in walled city, Goal Bazaar in Mumtazabad Main Market, Cantonment Bazaar and Ghanta Ghar were found with zero social distancing and not following Covid-19 SOPs.

The families, including children, thronged to the bazaars, shops, particularly in shoe markets, with massive traffic jams on the roads in the Gardezi Market area. People did not bother to follow the SOPs set by the government as a condition before lifting the lockdown. “For over two months, my children were homebound”, said Shahida Parveen, a mother of four, at a bustling market in Hussain Agahi. “This feast was for the kids and if they could not celebrate it with new garments, there was no point in us working so hard throughout the year”, she added.