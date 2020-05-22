No Eid prayers in UAE

DUBAI: Mosques and Musalla Al Eid will remain closed during Eidul Fitr due to unprecedented circumstances created by coronavirus outbreak, the UAE government announced.

The spokesman of UAE’s General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi urged all Muslim worshippers to celebrate Eid at home. This year, those wanting to perform Eidul Fitr prayers will have to do so from the safety of their homes. Although, the Takbeer, which is chanted before the special prayers performed on Eid, will be broadcast from mosques across the country 10 minutes before the prayer time.

“After the takbeer, prayers should be performed at home. Celebrate with family members and keep loved-ones safe”, the authorities informed the residents. Eidiyah, the tradition of giving money to their loved ones during Eid, is also prohibited this year to avoid infections spreading via banknotes and coins.