Private hospital begins coronavirus testing in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Shaheena Jamil Hospital of Frontier Medical College, Abbottabad has become the first private sector hospital, which has started COVID-19 laboratory testing after receiving formal authorization by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission. It has a capacity of 50 tests per day and can increase it up to 100.

Suleman Jalal, Director Licensing and Registration KP Health Care Commission, stated in a letter that in wake of coronavirus disease and the subsequent declaration of health emergency by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shaheena Jamil Hospital has been authorised for laboratory testing of Covid-19 and biosafety level-2.Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheerul Islam formally inaugurated the laboratory. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah and District Health Officer Dr Faisal Khanzada were also present on the occasion.

Commissioner Syed Zaheerul Islam told the media that this step would increase the testing capacity of Covid-19 to 2000 per day, which the government aims to increase up to 5000 a day soon. He said the laboratory, which is 6th laboratory established in the province, would be run “no profit, no loss” basis and serve the people of Hazara and adjoining areas including Kashmir.Dr Asad Jamil, chief Executive Frontier Medical College, told the newsmen that initially, the laboratory can conduct 50 tests per day, which can be increased up to double if required.

“Data of all patients with suspected Covid-19 will be shared on IPMS including test results. All the generated reports of the suspected patients will be sent on the email of the health department and to the respective DHO office on a daily basis,” says a notification, adding that Health Commission would ensure that all the required data is communicated to Health Department KP, DHO Office and district administration concerned for effective control of the disease.