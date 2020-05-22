Youth attempts suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A 25-year-old youth attempted to end his life by jumping off the Old Ravi Bridge on Thursday. Upon being informed, rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the youth to a local hospital.
The youth, identified as Noor Zada, son of Ameer Zada, is stated to be suffering from mental illness. 10 prisoners released: District and Sessions Judge Qaiser Nazeer Butt visited Camp jail on Thursday.
He ordered release of 10 under-trial prisoners accused in cases of petty nature on personal surety bonds. He found the arrangements in the jail satisfactory. Khalid Yaaqub Warraich, senior civil judge, accompanied him.