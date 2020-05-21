Two motorcycle thieves, buyer held by AVLC

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Wednesday arrested two alleged motorcycle thieves and a buyer of stolen motorcycles during separate raids in the city.

According to the AVLC spokesperson, the AVLC Baldia arrested the buyer of stolen motorcycles and recovered one stolen motorcycle from his possession.

The suspect said he had purchased the motorcycle in Khuzdar with its running parts, the registration book and the owner’s CNIC copy. The AVLC spokesperson said the suspect had been arrested for the first time.

The man was identified as Abdul Salam, and legal proceedings and efforts to arrest others are under way.

Separately, the AVLC Liaquatabad arrested two motorcycle thieves and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession, according to the AVLC spokesperson. The spokesperson said the suspects would disassemble the stolen motorcycles and then they would sell their parts to scrap dealers. The arrested suspects were identified as Asif Khokar and Sheheryar, he said.