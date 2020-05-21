28-bed isolation centre inaugurated in Upper Chitral

CHITRAL: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada has said that Aga Khan Health Service Pakistan (AKHSP) is playing a crucial role in containing the coronavirus outbreak and treating the infected patients in the remote areas of Chitral district.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of 28-bed isolation centre at the Aga Khan Girls Hostel in Booni, he said that AKHSP was working shoulder-to-shoulder with the government to protect and treat people against the fast-spreading viral disease. The lawmaker said that the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf government was committed to promoting public-private partnership to provide better health facilities to the masses at their doorsteps. “PTI government supporting all organisations working for the welfare of the people,” he added.Wazirzada said that people should follow the government instructions, including standard operating procedures and (SOPs) and other safety measure to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Shah Saud, DPO Zulfiqar Tanoli, AKHSP regional head Mirajuddin, Dr Sardar Nawaz, Dr Karim, Dr Nisar Ahmad and others also spoke on the occasion.The DC appreciated the people of Upper Chitral for following government instructions about coronavirus.