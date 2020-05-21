SAG medal-winning Pak kabaddi team get cash awards

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan kabaddi team players received their cash incentives under 2001 policy for their bronze medal winning efforts at the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) held in Nepal.

The kabaddi players who got the cash prizes included Nasir Ali (captain), Muhammad Nadeem, Sajjad Shaukat, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Imran, Ahsan Mahmood, Kashif Razzaq, Akhlaq Hussain, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Safian, Usman Khalid and Asad Ali.

Rs 1.5 million were distributed among the kabaddi players. Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for IPC distributed cheques.“After 18th amendment, sports has become a provincial subject. Provinces should now step up and take lead in ensuring wellbeing of their sportsperson,” Minister said on the occaion.

Muhammad Sarwar Rana, Secretary General Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, was also present on the occasion.Speaking on the occasion Fehmida, who is also President Pakistan Sports Board, congratulated young players on this feat adding that federal government was working on revitalising sports slowly and gradually with the help from provinces.

Fehmida further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would have delivered awards himself in a mega ceremony had country faced Covid-19 crisis.Minister said that sports federations will gradually open sports facilities while observing SOPs so that the health as well as training of players does not get compromised.

Muhammad Sarwar Rana, Secretary General Pakistan Kabaddi Federation, was also present on the occasion. He said: “We laud IPC and Federal Minister Fehmida Mirza for awarding champions of 13th South Asian Games amid Covid-19 crisis.”