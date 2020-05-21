Ufone receives two awards for Balochistan Football Cup initiative

KARACHI: Ufone secured two gold awards at Global Eventex Awards for its Ufone Balochistan Football Cup 2019 initiative winning People’s Choice Award and Best CSR Event Award.

Amongst 444 entries from 39 countries, the Pakistani telecom operator emerged as the winner in two categories despite stiff competition from renowned international brands and close scrutiny by a panel of esteemed judges.

On winning the prestigious award, Ufone spokesperson said: “For Ufone it is important to bring a positive change into the life of an average Pakistani. Balochistan Football Tournament was one such effort through which we tried to create opportunities for the young sportsmen of the province.”