Jang/Geo group workers slam Editor-in-Chief’s persecution

KARACHI/RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR: The workers of Jang-Geo Group along with journalist organizations, civil society and political workers continued their protest on Tuesday against the illegal arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who was under detention for the last 68 days without any charge in a 34-year old private business transaction.

The countrywide protest by workers of the Jang-Geo Group against the draconian curbs, intimidation and suppression of independent editorial policy of the Jang-Geo group continued and they chanted slogans for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Addressing the protest outside the offices of Jang and The News at the Murree Road in Rawalpindi, the speakers called for the release of Editor-in-Chief and vowed to continue their protest till his unconditional and honourable release.

The Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Nasir Zaidi, said the image of the country becomes tainted when journalists and teachers are widely arrested. “What kind of Pakistan's image is being presented in front of the international community,” he asked. He said in the past, dictators resorted to crackdown against the free press by arresting journalists and editors to mute the voices but they failed. “We resolve to continue our struggle for the release of Editor-in-Chief of Jang-Geo Group,” he said.

Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said the workers of the Jang-Geo Group were not afraid of those who threw bullets at their protest camp and will continue their struggle for the free press and release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The Magazine Editor Jang Rawalpindi Farooq Aqdas said Editor-in-Chief is a brave man who has refused to bow before the illegal demands. The Chairman Joint Action Committee and President Jang Workers Union Nasir Chisti said the group's workers were united for the release of their Editor-in-Chief who always stood with his workers. The Secretary general RIUJ and senior correspondent Geo News Asif Ali Bhatti said we will not divert from agitating against the freedom of the independent press and Rahman's illegal arrest. “We will achieve both the freedom of media and release of Editor-in-Chief with our peaceful struggle,” he said.

PML-N worker Obaid Abbassi said the arrest of Mir Shakil-Ur-Rahman has proved for another time that nexus of NAB is only the arm of the government to bring the opposition and free press under pressure. He demanded his immediate release. The workers of Jang Group Munir Shah, Amjad Abbassi and Malik Nusrat also demanded the release of Editor-in-Chief underdoing undue persecution.

At Karachi, speaking to the protest for the release of Jang-Geo Group's Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in Karachi, Pakistan People's Party’s Sindh vice-president Amanullah Mehsud said he was being punished for upholding his upright editorial policies.

Denouncing the National Accountability Bureau’s submission to the whims of the federal government, he said that the anti-graft watchdog had reduced itself as the government's arm used to harass, victimize and blackmail politicians, doctors and journalists. He said instead of redressing the issues of media workers out on the streets for over two months demanding the release of their editor-in-chief and removal of curbs on independent workers, the government had started threatening them.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policies and his vendetta against the Jang-Geo Group had already put him on the list of worst premiers in history. He said rather holding accountable his cabinet members for causing wheat and sugar crisis, Khan was only after his vengeful campaign.

Peoples Secretariat Incharge Farid Ansari said that the prime minister had failed in all affairs, be it Kashmir or internal policies. He added the Jang-Geo Group will never submit to the government's pressure as various governments in the past too tried but failed to do so miserably. The All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation secretary general Shakil Yamin Kanga condemned the threat extended to the protesting media workers in Rawalpindi by sending them bullets with a warning to stop the campaign and asked the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of it. He warned of holding the government responsible if any harm came to the protesting Jang-Geo Group workers protesting for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Others who spoke at the demonstration included APNEC’s information secretary Fawad Mehmud, Javed Press Union’s general secretary Rana Yusuf, The News Union’s president Saeed Muhiuddin Pasha and general secretary Dara Zafar.

Similarly in Peshawar, the workers of the Jang-Geo Group continued the protest against the prolonged arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They urged the government to release Mir Shakil and withdraw all cases instituted against him. The protesters criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to victimize its political opponents and independent media. They chanted slogans against the government-NAB nexus, saying it was not acceptable to them.

The protesters recalled that the editor-in-chief of Jang-Geo Group represented the biggest media group of the country but had been behind bars for the last 68 days without proving any wrongdoing or bringing up any reference or a case against him. Speaking on the occasion, Resident Editor of Daily Jang Arshad Aziz Malik, senior journalists, Shakeel Farman Ali and Syed Asad Ali Shah condemned the government for detaining Mir Shakil for the last over two months. They said the detention was a bid to pressurize the media and stop it from highlighting the truth. They said like in the past, the intimidatory tactics would fail and the independent media would continue to work fearlessly. The protesters asked the rulers to hold those accountable who were involved in the mega corruption scandals, including the Bus Rapid Transit, Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami, sugar and flour crises.